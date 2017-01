Plan Your RoadTrip with RTA

Get Trip Advice

Meet Your Guides

For friendly, expert advice from experienced road trippers in every part of the continent, join the Great American RoadTrip Forum. Free registration is required to post questions and join the discussions, but you are welcome to browse all the conversations and articles without registering.RTA's trip planning advisors hail from around the globe. As a group, they've covered millions of miles road tripping around North America. They're online daily, generously sharing their knowledge, expertise, and discoveries.